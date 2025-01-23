Pima County Recognized as a National Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

Pima County’s Office of Digital Inclusion has been honored as a Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

Established in August 2023, ODI is one of 60 municipal, county and regional governments recognized by NDIA as Trailblazers for leading efforts to create digitally inclusive communities. Only 36 of the 60 received the more prestigious “Visionary” status.

ODI’s mission is to close the digital divide by ensuring access to affordable high-speed internet, devices and digital skills training — critical resources for participating in today’s society and unlocking economic, educational, and healthcare opportunities.

“Pima County is invested in providing the tools, skills and resources people need to fully engage in our economy and our society,” said ODI Director Michelle Simon.

The Office of Digital Inclusion’s Digital Navigator program helps eligible residents access affordable high-speed internet and devices, while also offering digital-skills training. ODI’s “Learn to Earn” program is underway in partnership with Comcast, which provided a grant of $25,000 and 100 laptops that are given to participants who finish the digital-skills course.

The program prioritizes low-income households, people with disabilities or language barriers, older adults, and people in rural parts of the county. Classes are available in English and Spanish.

“In the past decade, we’ve seen local governments step into the important role of building digital inclusion ecosystems, where organizations that provide services can connect and thrive,” said Angela Siefer, NDIA executive director. “NDIA’s Digital Inclusion Trailblazers celebrates these critical efforts to bring digital opportunities to all residents.”

NDIA’s Digital Inclusion Trailblazers has set the national standard for excellent digital inclusion work since 2016. Each applicant’s materials are verified for accuracy, assessed for community impact, and posted in an interactive map and searchable database on NDIA’s website. By sharing materials with open sourcing, NDIA provides community advocates and local governments ways to continue learning, connect with trailblazing peers, and plan their own digital inclusion solutions.