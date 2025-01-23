Raytheon Gets $333 Million Contract for Multi-Use Missile

Raytheon, an RTX business, was awarded a $333 million contract from the U.S. Navy to produce Standard Missile-6 Block IA missiles.

“SM-6 has a proven performance, and this contract is an important step for providing this urgently needed weapon to our armed forces,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “Raytheon continues to work closely with our customers to ensure our military has an unfair advantage at sea and to keep our adversaries guessing.”

Deployed on U.S. Navy ships, SM-6 delivers a proven, over-the-horizon offensive and defensive capability by leveraging the time-tested Standard Missile airframe and propulsion system. It’s the only missile that supports anti-air and anti-surface warfare and sea-based terminal ballistic missile defense in one solution, enabling the U.S. and its allies to cost-effectively increase the offensive might of surface forces.

SM-6 has been successfully fired from various U.S. Navy ships, unmanned vessels, and launchers on land. In March 2024, SM-6 demonstrated its anti-missile capabilities by successfully intercepting a medium-range ballistic missile target at sea during the Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-32 exercise.

Production under this contract will be completed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Huntsville, Ala., Andover, Mass., and Dine, N.M. with expected completion by 2027.