Frommer’s Lists Tucson Among Best Places to Go in 2025

Continuing the legacy of founder Arthur Frommer (1929–2024), Frommer’s has renewed its commitment to transformative journeys that unite people across borders and oceans with the beloved travel brand’s list of the Best Places to Go in 2025.

Selected by an award-winning roster of travel experts, this annual feature highlights 21 remarkable destinations with the power to connect strangers and enlarge lives.

On 2025’s list:

Nashville, Tenn. , celebrating the centennial of country music’s iconic Grand Ole Opry

Bolivia, commemorating 200 years of independence with parades, carnivals, fireworks, and music

Universal Epic Universe, a game-changing new theme park from Universal Orlando

Bath and Hampshire, England, hometowns of cherished novelist Jane Austen, the subject of numerous events marking the 250th anniversary of her birth

Tucson, Ariz., turning 250 with Southwestern flair and culinary events coinciding with hitting a decade as the USA's first UNESCO City of Gastronomy

Greenland, a once hard-to-reach playground for Arctic adventure finally becoming accessible, thanks to an expanded airport and direct flights from the U.S.

Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park, a stretch of waterfalls, forests, and rivers getting a year's worth of celebratory events in honor of the park's 50th birthday

Slovenia, the small Eastern European country of lakes and mountains, where the town of Nova Gorica will—in a first—share European Capital of Culture duties with a city across the border: Gorizia, Italy

, the small Eastern European country of lakes and mountains, where the town of Nova Gorica will—in a first—share European Capital of Culture duties with a city across the border: Gorizia, Italy The Caribbean islands of Barbuda and Grand Cayman; Brixen, Italy; the Greek island of Crete; El Salvador; Ghent, Belgium; Hobart, Australia; Madagascar; the Marshall Islands; Mumbai, India; Osaka, Japan; Zambia; and a selection of worthy alternatives to overtouristed destinations

One of the most venerable brands in travel, Frommer’s has been in continuous publication since the 1957 debut of Arthur Frommer’s revolutionary Europe on 5 Dollars a Day, which changed the way the world traveled. The bestselling Frommer’s guidebooks have since expanded to cover scores of destinations spanning the globe.