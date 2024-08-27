Black Rock Coffee Bar Opens Sixth Tucson Location

Black Rock Coffee Bar, a popular boutique coffee chain known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Tucson. This marks the sixth store in Tucson, the 44th in Arizona, and the 143rd in the United States, further solidifying Black Rock Coffee Bar’s presence in the region.

The new Black Rock Coffee Bar, located at 2402 N 1st Ave at the intersection of N. 1st and Grant, will host its grand opening on Aug. 29. To celebrate its grand opening, customers can enjoy free medium-sized drinks throughout the day at this new location, along with various promotions scheduled for the week.

“We are excited to grow our footprint in Tucson,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Arizona holds a special place in our hearts. The rapid growth we’ve experienced here is a testament to the incredible support from the local community. Our baristas are the heart and soul of our brand, and each of them look forward to serve the Tucson community with a smile.”

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program. Customers who register for the new loyalty program today can receive a free medium drink.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 143 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Ore. an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.