Casino Del Sol-Grant Road Breaks Ground

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Casino Del Sol-Grant Road on Jan. 13, marking the beginning of a transformative development for Tucson and the surrounding region.

The new 172,000 square-foot property will include a casino, restaurants, a parking structure, and space for future expansion, all designed to provide economic, social, and cultural benefits.

Highlights from the Event

Kim Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol, opened the ceremony by acknowledging the Tribal Council, Casino Del Sol team, and the construction and design partners, including McCarthy, Yaeger, and Summit Project Management.

“We’re thankful to everyone who showed up to support us on this memorable occasion, and we look forward to welcoming you at other ceremonies as we get closer to the opening,” Van Amburg said. She emphasized the collaborative effort behind the project, which will further enrich Tucson’s community and economy.

OJ Flores, Attorney General of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, spoke about the journey leading to this milestone, recognizing the efforts of the Tribal Council, legislators, lobbyists and other key contributors. He also extended gratitude to dignitaries present at the event, including Mayor Regina Romero, who delivered a keynote address.

Romero reflected on the efforts and collaboration that paved the way to this occasion and highlighted the significant economic impact this project will have on Tucson, including the creation of jobs and enhanced opportunities for both locals and tourists. Romero acknowledged this groundbreaking as a testament to the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s commitment to a shared future.

Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairman Julian Hernandez spoke on the sacredness of the land, noting the Old Pascua of the elders and the New Pascua of current and future generations, and the importance of unity, one heart, and brotherhood of commonalities among all people. He then introduced the Tribal Council members, who each shared remarks in a combination of their native language, Spanish and English.

The heartfelt speeches underscored the cultural importance of the land and the vision for its future.

The Casino Del Sol Grant Road Casino is being built on culturally significant land acquired after the passage of the December 2022 Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act, which allows for the tribe’s lands to be taken into trust.

The new property will feature:

-A 73,000 square-foot casino floor with gaming tables, a high-limit room, a sports book, and a poker room.

-Four food and beverage venues, including a center bar and quick-service dining options.

-A four-level parking garage with space for over 1,200 vehicles.

-A 60,000 square-foot shell structure reserved for future expansion.

This will be the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s third casino, joining Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun. The project reflects the tribe’s ongoing commitment to community enrichment, cultural preservation, and economic growth.

Closing and Next Steps

Jessica Savare, director of marketing for Casino Del Sol concluded the ceremony with words of gratitude and outlined plans for group photographs of the symbolic groundbreaking with custom shovels to commemorate the occasion.

The photo session included members of the Tribal Council, dignitaries, the construction and design team, and Casino Del Sol management.