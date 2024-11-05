Long Realty Cares Foundation Raises Over $51,000 at 17th Annual Ticket to Care Raffle

The Long Realty Cares Foundation announced the tremendous success of the 17th annual Ticket to Care Raffle, raising $51,445 and surpassing its original goal of $45,000. Every dollar raised will be reinvested directly into the community, supporting vital local charities.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone who participated,” said Ron Sable, foundation president. “The raffle showcases the heart of our community and what can be accomplished when we work together. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who made this possible.”

Envisioned by past Board President Liz Peckham in 2008, the Ticket to Care Raffle has grown to be one of the most impactful annual fundraisers. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of volunteers, the event has become a tradition. In 2020, the raffle pivoted to an online system, a shift that significantly boosted engagement.

This year’s event continued the tradition of excellence, fueled by the leadership of raffle committee co-chairs Cathy Erchull and Aletha Kalish. Both have chaired the event for two consecutive years, with Aletha contributing to the raffle since its inception, even before joining the board.

“We are so fortunate to have the unwavering support of Long Realty Company and its leadership,” added Sable. “Special thanks to Renee Gonzales and the entire Long Realty team for hosting a fantastic celebration event and making the Foundation a central part of the company’s culture. Our branch managers, OAs, and front desk staff deserve special recognition for their incredible enthusiasm and support.”

The foundation thanks the Ticket to Care Raffle committee, whose dedication made this event possible: Annie Gathmann, Debbie Goodman-Butler, Dee Dee Orcutt, Diane Marzonie, Edye Riharb, Jennifer Serrato, Karen Barrera, Matt Rivera, Nancy Hennessey, Sarah Rowe, and Susan Mendez.