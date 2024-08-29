TUS Welcomes New Nonstop Service to Sacramento

Southwest Airlines is launching new nonstop service between Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF). Flights begin on Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, and will operate during the weekends.

Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley said, “The TAA continues to work to attract new air service to our Southern Arizona community. We are delighted that TUS and SMF will now be served with nonstop flights on both Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines this spring.”

The Tucson International Airport is poised to serve nearly 4 million passengers in 2024, with March being the busiest month on record at the airport since 2008.

Southwest’s TUS-SMF service can be booked through Southwest.com or at Flytucson.com.