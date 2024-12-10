New Signs Denote Tucson as Home to ‘America’s Best Mexican Food’

The city of Tucson has completed the installation of new signs denoting Tucson as home to America’s Best Mexican Food.

The city completed this project in collaboration with Visit Tucson in early November as a part of the America’s Best Mexican Food campaign, launched in January of this year. The campaign introduced a concept well-known to Tucsonans to the rest of the nation – America’s best Mexican food resides in Tucson. It builds on Tucson’s history of culinary prestige after becoming the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the U.S. nearly 10 years ago.

“These signs will help continue the conversation in highlighting Tucson’s amazing Mexican food,” said Felipe Garcia, president and CEO of Visit Tucson. “Our food isn’t just about the flavors; it’s about honoring the traditions passed down through generations, and sharing that love for authentic, homegrown Mexican cuisine with everyone who visits.”

“The City of Tucson takes immense pride in its history, heritage, and culture,” said Kevin Burke, deputy director of the city’s Office of Economic Initiatives. “We are fully committed to our partnership with Visit Tucson, championing the America’s Best Mexican Food campaign and reinforcing our food heritage for both residents and visitors.”

A total of 36 signs were distributed equally throughout the city. The new signs replaced The Best 23 Miles of Mexican food signage previously dispersed through Tucson. Guests get a taste for themselves by using the newly launched online passport to go on a self-guided Mexican food trail. Users can check in at participating restaurants via the digital passport for a chance to earn rewards and prizes.