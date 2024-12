Larsen Baker has announced that Tucson Jet Center has leased the 10,000-square-foot airplane hangar at 1840 E Valencia Rd, at Tucson International Airport. Tucson Jet Center will expand its current operations as a full service FBO with this additional hangar.

Isaac Figueroa, CCIM, SIOR of Larsen Baker represented the landlord, Arizona Aviation Associates, an affiliate of Larsen Baker, handled the transaction.