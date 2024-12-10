University of Arizona Eller College of Management Launches One-Year MBA Program

The Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona has announced its new One-Year MBA program.

The accelerated format delivers comprehensive business knowledge and leadership skills in half the time of traditional programs. This unique structure is ideal for experienced professionals and recent graduates seeking the immersive in-person experience of a full-time MBA while limiting their time away from the workforce. Building on its rich tradition, the Eller MBA will continue to develop leaders who excel in data-driven decision-making and impactful business communication. The program will welcome its first cohort in Summer 2025.

“The launch of our One-Year MBA program marks an exciting evolution at the Eller College,” said Karthik Kannan, dean and Halle Chair in Leadership of the Eller College of Management. “In response to growing demand for flexible business education, we’ve created an accelerated program that meets the needs of ambitious professionals who want to fast-track their careers.”

The One-Year MBA Program delivers:

Accelerated program :Complete an MBA in half the time, allowing students to advance their career more quickly maximizing earning potential and professional growth

:Complete an MBA in half the time, allowing students to advance their career more quickly maximizing earning potential and professional growth Better ROI : Reduced opportunity cost due to less time away from work and lower living expenses compared to traditional MBA programs

: Reduced opportunity cost due to less time away from work and lower living expenses compared to traditional MBA programs Immersive Learning Experience: Rigorous, focused curriculum that empowers students through collaborative projects and real-world applications.

Rigorous, focused curriculum that empowers students through collaborative projects and real-world applications. Word-Class Faculty : Learn from award-winning faculty at the forefront of digital transformation

: Learn from award-winning faculty at the forefront of digital transformation Career Development Support : Personalized guidance and resources from Eller’s dedicated Professional Development Center

: Personalized guidance and resources from Eller’s dedicated Professional Development Center Global Alumni Community: Access to a network of more than 300,000 Wildcats across 150 countries worldwide

Applications are now open for the Summer 2025 intake.