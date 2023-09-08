Gordley Group, an award-winning Arizona public relations and creative services agency, has hired Monica May as community relations coordinator.

As a communication professional with over 15 years of experience, May supports community relations and public involvement projects that Gordley conducts on behalf of numerous public agencies and organizations across Arizona. Her key responsibilities are coordinating project logistics and planning as well as providing written communications support for Gordley’s clients.

During May’s career, she has worked in various communication and customer-centric spaces ranging from small startup companies in her home state to one of the largest medical research firms in the country. A native of Indiana, her family moved to Arizona and made Pima County their home. May expressed her excitement to be a part of such a dynamic team and lend her talents to the causes Gordley Group represents.