SaddleBrooke Two, a master planned community located north of Tucson, has named Mike Karpe its director of golf operations. Karpe will manage and direct all golf operations including golf course agronomy, tee time management, golf shop staffing, player services and golf instruction programs for SaddleBrooke Two’s 18-hole championship golf courses – MountainView and The Preserve.

No stranger to SaddleBrooke Two, Karpe has served as the club’s head golf professional since December 2017 and was a key team member in the recent renovation of the MountainView Course. He has also been instrumental in creating the club’s player development programming as well as its PGA HOPE program, which introduces golf to veterans and active-duty military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Karpe’s teaching philosophy is FUN – Fundamentals, Understanding and Nurturing.

Prior to arriving at SaddleBrooke Two, Karpe was the operations director for the Southwest Section PGA’s Southern Chapter in Tucson. Throughout his golf career, he has served in various roles at The Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Southview Country Club in West St. Paul, Minn., and North Oaks Golf Club in North Oaks, Minn.

“I am very excited for Mike and look forward to working with him. He brings great energy, professionalism, and expertise to the position. He will be driving an incredible player experience and building a great team around him to serve all the members, residents and guests of Saddlebrooke Two,” said Matt Molloy, Troon’s senior VP of operations,

Growing up in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, Karpe began his career in the golf at the age of 12 as a caddie. He became a Class A member of the PGA of America in 2007 shortly after moving to Tucson. When away from MountainView and The Preserve, Karpe enjoys playing golf, watching his favorite teams, volunteering for the Tucson Roadrunner Hockey Club, and spending time with his son, Jacob.

“I am honored to be the new director of golf operations. I look forward to enhancing our golf programs, fostering a welcoming environment for current and future golfers, and continuing to uphold the high standards that make SaddleBrooke Two the premiere Active Adult Community in Southern Arizona,” said Karpe.

Named one of America’s top 100 best master-planned communities, SaddleBrooke Two is a stunning Sonoran Desert community located 25 miles north of Downtown Tucson. The community features two championship layouts – MountainView Golf Club and The Preserve Golf Club. MountainView Golf Club was designed by Gary Panks.

The course weaves through a hilly, natural desert landscape to create a fascinating layout. The wide-open design has generous landing areas and is a great course for low and high handicappers alike to enjoy. The Preserve Golf Club is set against the backdrop of the Santa Catalina Mountains and meanders through scenic canyons and foothills. With its thoughtful design featuring rolling fairways and subtly sloping greens, the course presents a delightful challenge.

SaddleBrooke Two is managed by Troon.