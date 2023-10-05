Carondelet Health Network has announced that Lita Kapuscinski has joined the health organization as the new Market Chief Strategy Officer.

As a market leader, Kapuscinski will play a pivotal role in shaping Carondelet Health Network’s strategic vision, fostering growth, and enhancing key service lines.

With 27 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Kapuscinski began her career in clinic management with the U.S. military and then transitioned to rehabilitation and physical therapy. Most recently, she served as the regional assistant VP of business development for AdventHealth, Central Florida Division. Her expertise in business development encompasses managing healthcare market expansion, conducting needs assessments and driving successful growth initiatives.