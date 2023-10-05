President & CEO

TMC Health

Immediate Past Chair – Sun Corridor Inc.

If you were to be asked by a site selector, what is the best part of doing business in Tucson, what are the areas you would highlight?

I would say the best part of doing business in Southern Arizona is the sense of collaboration and focus making our community better together. There is a spirit of community that distinguishes Tucson, it almost tricks us into thinking it’s a small town when it’s so much more – it’s world-class academic research, a vibrant sense of innovation and entrepreneurship, established, legacy companies that are dedicated small business owners. And, then there is the weather. You can’t beat winters in Southern Arizona.

What are some of the emerging trends in your industry that could have an impact locally on-site selectors looking at the Tucson region?

We are focused on making healthcare easier to access, patient-focused and available closer to where people live and work. For businesses, this means their employees should be able to quickly access high-quality healthcare for their whole family. Tucson also leads the way in many key health indicators, including access to parks and outdoor activities where the community can be active and improve their long-term health.

Aside from the areas you would highlight to a site selector, what are you most optimistic about for the future economic development in the region?

Tucson is an attractive place for new industry, technology and innovation, and having a world-class university in the center of our city continues to help generate new ideas, pioneering research and a magnet for talent. I continue to be excited about the growth of the healthcare and biotech industry here, including work done at the UA Tech Parks and elsewhere, as we continue to focus on creative and innovative ways to provide more access for our community. This impacts everyone from those looking for careers in healthcare to people who need a primary-care provider or an emergency visit.

