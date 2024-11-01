Liga Arco Mexicana Del Pacifico’s International Series Presented by the Mexican Baseball Fiesta Brings Great Baseball Talent to Tucson, Nov. 1-3

The International Series, presented by the Vamos A Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta, is coming to Tucson this weekend with MLB and Triple A talent. The cross-border 2024 International Series is Nov. 1-3 at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Never in the history of the Mexican Pacific Winter League (Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacifico) has there ever been a regular season game played in the United States, so this series has great historical significance. The LAMP regular season series will match the Yaquis de Obregon (host team) vs. Aguilas de Mexicali. These games will have future economic ramifications for Southern Arizona with the hope of future LAMP expansion to Tucson. All three games will be broadcast live on YouTube. The schedule of games is:

Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:10 – Mexicali vs. Obregon

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:10 – Mexicali vs. Obregon

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:10 – Mexicali vs. Obregon

“We are excited with the great baseball talent that Obregon and Mexicali will be bringing to Tucson since this is a regular season series” Mike Feder, President of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, said. “This might be the best baseball talent with all of the current and former MLB players we’ve had in all of the year’s associated with the Fiesta. In all, 17 current or former MLB players have played for the two Mexican Winter League teams this season.”

The Obregon roster includes former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez (9 years, MLB All-Star 2015 & 2017), pitcher Carl Edwards Jr (10 years w/ numerous MLB teams), Pitcher Luis Cessa (8 years with Yankees & Reds), Pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne (6 years w/ numerous MLB teams), OF Anthony Alford (6 years w/ Toronto & Pittsburgh), OF Allen Cordoba (SD Padres), P Arturo Lopez (SD Padres), 1B/OF Sam Travis (3 years – Boston Red Sox), and IF Jonathan Arauz (4 years w/ Boston & Baltimore). The Yaquis rotation in Tucson have all pitched in the big leagues – Cessa on Friday, Despaigne on Saturday, and Lopez on Sunday.

Mexicali’s roster includes Alex Mejia (INF) – former STL Cardinals. He was also the starting shortstop for the UA baseball national championship team in 2012. Other players include OF Wynton Bernard (COL Rockies in 2022), Pitcher Clayton Andrews (NY Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers), Pitcher Adrian Martinez (OAK Athletics in 2022 & 2023), RHP Eli Villalobos (Miami Marlins in 2024), Connor Capel (3 years with Cardinals, A’s and Reds), IF Jonathan Ornelas (Texas Rangers), and RHP Jesus Cruz (ATL Braves in 2022 and STL Cardinals in 2020).

Ticket prices are box seats – $30, general admission – $20, kids (6-16) / seniors (65+) / military -$10, under 6 is free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com or in person at the Kino Stadium ticket office. Ticket office hours are 10 – 5.

The entertainment lineup features Chuy Vega Jr on Friday and Obregon’s very popular group La Kana on Sunday. For more information on the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, go to www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com;