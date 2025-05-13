Leslie Gagner has joined Mission Management & Trust Co. as trust operations administrator.

In this role, she supports critical operational functions, including account openings and closings, bill payment and other account transactions.

Gagner also handles asset documentation, performs account reconciliations and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements. She is an important team member, supporting Mission Trust’s operational standards and protecting client assets.

She brings five years of financial services experience, most recently as a senior fiduciary coordinator supporting trust advisors and high-net-worth clients. Her background includes fraud and claims resolution, client service and retail management.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Gagner earned her bachelor’s degree in care, health and society from the University of Arizona.

“Leslie’s dedication to accuracy and her client-focused mindset align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional fiduciary service,” said Susan Ernsky, president of Mission Trust. “Her diverse background and adaptability make her a strong addition to our team.”