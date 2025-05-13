UA Steele Children’s Research Center Welcomes New Daniel Cracchiolo Institute

The physician-scientists and researchers of the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center are dedicated to improving children’s health through basic, translational and clinical research.

Key to that mission are the many regional organizations dedicated to hosting fundraising events and granting resources to the Steele Children’s Research Center—like Angel Charity for Children, Inc., Arizona Elks, Courtney’s Courage, Kids of Steele, PANDA, Steele Foundation and the Father’s Day Council Tucson—which is deep in preparations for the 30th anniversary of the Father of the Year Awards on May 31.

“We would not be where we are today without the tireless work of volunteers and donors touched by our mission,” said Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan, director of the Steele Children’s Research Center. “Every gift offers the opportunity to learn more and share more to benefit our patients and families.”

The most recent addition to the Steele Children’s Research Center is the new Daniel Cracchiolo Institute for Pediatric Autoimmune Disease Research.

The Cracchiolo Institute is dedicated to fighting diseases such as lupus, juvenile arthritis and Type 1 diabetes and is named for the Arizona attorney and philanthropist who served as founder, chairman and CEO of The Steele Foundation. In 1992, the foundation’s original investment of $2 million helped established the Steele Children’s Research Center.

Upon Cracchiolo’s death in 2022, The Steele Foundation made its largest gift — $10 million — with $8 million directed to the Steele Children’s Research Center and $2 million to the Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies. At a private ribbon cutting for the Cracchiolo Institute in February, invited guests toured the institute, where 6,500 square feet of lab space was renovated as a result of the donation.

Ghishan said autoimmune diseases are on the rise, with more than 40 million people in the United States suffering from them.

“Autoimmune diseases are chronic illnesses which have no cure. You live with them your whole life,” he said. “Having the Daniel Cracchiolo Institute will greatly expand the work we can do to change the future for children who are suffering. Our goal is to improve treatments, to seek cures and to prevent illness. Dan’s legacy will live on through the lives he will impact.”

Dr. Michael M.I. Abecassis,the Inaugural Humberto and Czarina Lopez Endowed Dean of the UA College of Medicine – Tucson and a member of the BIO5 Institute, said, “With its focus on advancing knowledge, fostering collaboration and supporting the development of leaders in pediatric medicine, the Daniel Cracchiolo Institute will serve as a catalyst for innovation that will impact families for generations to come.”

Marianne Cracchiolo Mago, president and CEO of The Steele Foundation said: “My father’s name representing the fight to cure pediatric diseases is a momentous opportunity for us. Dan would be thrilled for his name to grace our ‘crown jewel,’ the Steele Children’s Research Center. This cements his legacy and represents a significant moment for our family and the foundation. As a devoted Wildcat, this tremendous honor would mean the world to him. Bear down!”

In addition to naming the center, The Steele Foundation gift established the Daniel Cracchiolo Endowed Chair for Pediatric Autoimmune Disease Research, the Pamela Grant Endowed Professorship and the Fayez K. Ghishan Endowed Professorship, along with financial support for graduate students and postdoctoral researchers.