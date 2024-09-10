Larsen Baker Acquires Romano Real Estate

Melissa Lal, CCIM, president of Real Estate developer Larsen Baker, announced that it has acquired the commercial property management company Romano Real Estate.

The two real estate companies will merge their management and leasing operations. The combined company will be the largest commercial property management and leasing/development company in Southern Arizona.

Bruce Romano, owner/broker of Romano Real Estate said, “Merging with Larsen Baker was the perfect match for our property management portfolio to assure continued excellence of service to our clients for many years to come. Our two companies, both Tucson originals, complement each other and have a very similar company culture”.

Larsen Baker manages and leases over 3,500,000 square feet of office retail, office and industrial properties. Romano Real Estate manages and leases over 1,500,000 square feet. The companies will now manage and lease over 160 different office buildings, shopping centers and industrial properties in Tucson and Southern Arizona.

By the end of the year, the two companies will combine offices at 6298 E. Grant Rd. Romano will become an executive VP of Larsen Baker. All of the Romano Real Estate property management staff will become employees of Larsen Baker.

The two companies are reaching out to their property management clients to let them know about the merger, which is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2024.