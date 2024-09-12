Skyline Country Club to Host Prestigious PGA Junior Championship This Weekend

Skyline Country Club has been selected to host the PGA Junior Championship, this month. The region’s best young golfers will come together for this much anticipated tournament, where 16 teams of outstanding young men and women will compete for a coveted position at Nationals.

“We are beyond honored to have been chosen as the host venue for this incredible championship,” said Rolf Peters, Owner/Operator of Skyline Country Club. “What makes this event even more special is that two of the participating teams feature talented junior golfers from right here at Skyline Country Club.”

Those talented golfers include 15-year-old Oliver De Guia, the 2024 club champion, and Parker Servoss, the 2023 club champion, who are both budding stars and students at Catalina Foothills High School. On September 14 and 15, both are excited to show off their abilities on their home course. Their rise from regional winners to possible national competitors is evidence of the extraordinary talent developed by the PGA instructors led by PGA pro Chris Dompier at Skyline.



Why Skyline Country Club? Showcasing one of the best junior programs in the state, the country club provides PGA professional instruction six days a week to aspiring players between the ages of five and seventeen. Skyline is the ideal venue for this championship match thanks to its freshly refurbished greens, fairways, bunkers, and tee boxes, which elevate it to one of Arizona’s most prominent golf courses.

112 exceptional young golfers from throughout the region—including Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, Northern and Southern California—will compete in the competition. There is a lot at stake as the winners will head to Nationals in the Fall, 13U in Texas in October and 17U division will tee it up in November in New Mexico.



* Practice round: September 13

* Competition: September 14, 15

The community is invited to enjoy a fantastic weekend of golf and enjoy watching these young players showcase their skills. This tournament is sure to be the highlight of the year for both participants and spectators alike, especially with Tucson’s spectacular weather and the lovely setting of Skyline Country Club.

