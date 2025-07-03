Business Leads, Support and Friendship Since 1982

By Tara Kirkpatrick

At 7:30 a.m. on a Tuesday in a Tucson hotel conference room, realtor Liane Wong stands and informs the women in attendance about an innovative new loan program for first-time homebuyers.

Heidi Yribar, owner of Antsy Nancy, takes her turn and advertises a last-minute opening in her often-sold-out sangria and tapas classes. Natalie Fernandez, president of Meridian Wealth Management, offers sound financial advice amid uncertain tariff policy.

These are leads, and they are the foundation of Key Group, a Tucson women’s networking organization that counts many of the region’s C-suite executives and small business owners as members.

“Key Group was founded by a group of women who recognized that many men in our community had access to a strong professional network,” said Phoebe Chalk Wadsworth, president and CEO of Chalk Consulting and Key Group’s VP of membership. “These women saw the value of that structure and set out to create something similar, just for women.”

Those seven founding members that set the path in 1982 were Dorothy Finley of Finley Distributing, Shelley Galicchio from Tucson Realty & Trust, Karen Kissinger from Deloitte, Maria Parham from the Arizona Daily Star, Meg Olson-Rickard of K Temp, Jan Crawford Rogers of JLTC & Associates, and Susan Scholl Smith from First Federal Savings and Loan.

“Women during that period were having to fight for a seat at the table, trying to be heard and seen,” recalled Smith, a rising star at her bank when she helped found Key Group. “It took a group of strong-willed women recruiting other women they knew in every category. It was a mighty effort and we were serious about it.”

Today, Key Group boasts more than 40 active members, representing varied industries including financial services, healthcare, consulting, tourism, construction, law, architecture, personal care, hospitality, publishing and more. The women meet Tuesday mornings − by Zoom the first week of each month − then in person for breakfast to share knowledge that helps each other in their fields.

The group is led this year by Holly Polston, president of Garment Graphics and Promotional Products

“As the current board president, I’m privileged to help lead our organization,” Polston said. “This role gives me the opportunity to help shape our direction, support members and ensure they’re gaining the same valuable connections and business growth that I’ve experienced.”

“Being a member of Key Group has been a transformative experience for me,” said Elisa Ross, VP of marketing and sales for Hughes Federal Credit Union. “This vibrant community of women leaders has allowed me to form meaningful connections with fellow business owners and community partners who have helped to enrich my professional journey.”

Tracey Metcalfe-Rowley, senior director of education policy and online education for Tucson Unified School District, is popular for her online tips and hacks each week.

“Being in Key Group, now, I can say, ‘I know a person…’ because every woman in the group knows someone who can help with anything,” she said. “My ‘Rolodex’ has been expanded thanks to the network of accomplished women in Key Group.”

Besides business, Key Group has fostered real friendships too, encouraged by its many happy hours and get-togethers, as well as a group getaway each year.

Last year, members met in Sedona for a weekend of dinners, hiking, spa and sun. Previous retreats have included Tubac, Cottonwood, Prescott and even San Diego.

“I have met so many amazing women through my membership in Key Group that I never would have encountered otherwise,” said Trina Callie, associate director of talent development for RTX, the parent company of Raytheon.

Cindy Dhuey, owner of The Temp Connection, agreed. “For almost 30 years, Key Group and its members have empowered me to grow both professionally and personally. In addition to sharing knowledge, I have had the opportunity to develop long-lasting friendships.”

“The relationships I’ve built through my involvement over the past three decades have created a network I deeply value − people who step in when needed, offer candid and constructive feedback, and stand as a trusted support system I wouldn’t trade for anything,” added Wadsworth.

Membership in Key Group is by invitation only, and industry specific, but women interested in joining can contact the group at www.key-group-tucson.com.