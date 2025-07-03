2025 Metropolitan Pima Alliance Common Ground Awards

By Tom Leyde

The Metropolitan Pima Alliance (MPA) presented its 20th annual Common Ground Awards Apr. 18 at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.

Ten organizations were honored for projects completed throughout Pima County. Five people were recognized as community leaders, and two firms were honored as community collaborators.

MPA focuses on facilitating sensible land use and development practices by encouraging reasonable and respectful dialogue among diverse groups and interests.

The nonprofit is an alliance of business, government and other nonprofit organizations. It advocates for balanced residential development and commercial land use policies that stimulate economic development and preserve the natural environment.

It has become a major voice on growth-related issues.

“We want to make life better,” said Jeff Kiewel, chair of MPA’s board of directors. “We want to make development easier and more effective and more beneficial to all the stakeholders. … After 20 years, I’m happy to report that we’ve had terrific outcomes. We set a new standard.”

Alice Templeton of Stantec, the event’s main sponsor, said, “When we do find that common ground, magic happens…this working together has produced amazing results. Tonight, we celebrate those results and the often-difficult work that’s been done to make out communities better, stronger, safer and more resilient.”

Vanessa Martinez, regional pursuit manager for Psomas and chair of the MPA 2025 Common Ground Awards, said, “One of my favorite things about the Common Ground Awards is learning about … how projects came to be and the culture of collaboration that all the individuals inspire. It’s pretty amazing.”

The 2025 Common Ground Award Winners:

Big Horn CDO Levee Augmentation

The project is distinctive because of its collaborative nature, bringing together government agencies, engineering firms and local stakeholders to address urgent flood control challenges from the Big Horn Fire. The lightning-caused fire burned 119,987 acres in the Catalina Mountains in 2020. The project faced many challenges, such as navigating funding through the State of Arizona’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and balancing environmental preservation with infrastructure improvements.

La Posada at Pusch Ridge

The Oro Valley project addresses the growing demand for senior living, offering customizable units and high-demand amenities. It created a model for senior living communities. Located on 80 acres, the project faced significant challenges, including a contractor going out of business and halting work in 2018. Sundt Construction resumed the work in 2019.

Las Vistas Neighborhood Park

The park is an example of community-driven collaboration and innovative infrastructure development. It transformed an overgrown drainage channel into a flood-mitigating, community-enhancing green space that connects three elementary schools and neighborhood parks. The project leverages green stormwater infrastructure and enhances the quality of life in historically underserved areas.

Milagro on Oracle

Situated at 2445 N. Oracle Rd., the project is an innovative approach to affordable housing and historic preservation. The four-story building repurposed two historic motels, preserving the cultural heritage of the Miracle Mile area. Challenges included complex financing and balancing community concerns about density and design.

Northwest Sewer Outfall

The project team balanced environmental, logistical and community concerns, while ensuring uninterrupted wastewater service. A temporary bridge minimized public impact and met strict Flood Control District requirements. The team rebuilt The Loop bike path, repaired and enhanced golf course amenities and added an extra tee box.

Prince 10

Prince 10 is a visionary approach to transforming Tucson’s western gateway into a hub of commerce, culture and community connectivity. It is located between Interstate 10 and the Santa Cruz River. Spanning 110 acres, it features high-tech employment spaces, multi-story office buildings and integrated public spaces. The project benefits the community by attracting high-tech industries, creating local job opportunities and driving investment in an underutilized corridor. It sets a new standard for integrated urban development in Tucson.

Santa Cruz River Shared-Use Path at CalPortland

Over 25 years in the making, the project involved the planning, design and construction of a two-mile, shared-use path that spans Marana and unincorporated Pima County. It completes the 32-mile Santa Cruz River Park and connects the communities of North and West Marana. This allows these communities to reach Downtown Tucson and other locations along the 136-mile Chuck Huckleberry Loop without conflicting with auto traffic.

Stone Avenue Cycle Track

The downtown Tucson project is a prime example of innovative urban planning and collaboration. The cycle track enhances safety, mobility and sustainability, integrating green stormwater infrastructure and preserving the local character. The repurposing of salvage streetlights for bike traffic signals demonstrates a commitment to cost control and sustainability. The project accommodates major festivals and downtown activities, vital economic drivers for Tucson.

Uptown

Led by Bourn Companies, the project reimagines Foothills Mall into a vibrant, mixed-use urban village. It integrates retail, multi-family housing, office spaces, entertainment and hospitality, creating a dynamic live/work/play environment. The emphasis on sustainable and health-conscious design, pedestrian-friendly spaces, shaded walkways and connections to the Pima County trail system showcased a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Ward 2 Exchange

The Ward 2 Exchange involved a real estate exchange between the City of Tucson and Dick Luebke, leading to the opening of the city’s Eastside City Hall and Desert Christian High School’s new athletic fields. It required extensive negotiations, rezoning efforts and construction coordination.

Community Leaders:

Ed Honea

Honea, who died Nov. 22, 2024 at age 77, was mayor of the Town of Marana and a fixture in city government for 37 years. His commitment to the town helped transform it into a thriving community. Honea worked tirelessly to improve the town’s infrastructure, securing millions of dollars for essential water quality projects and transportation advancements.

Carla Blackwell

Blackwell retired as director of Pima County Development Services after 24 years on Apr. 4. She led the department through economic highs and lows, constantly improving processes to make it one of the nation’s best. Blackwell prioritized customer satisfaction through timelines, maintaining a five-day turnaround for critical permits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Bailey

Bailey, a Tucson-based attorney with Rusing Lopez & Lizardi, represents local, national and international clients with corporate and transactional needs. He served on the MPA board as its board counsel through 2024. During his board tenure, Bailey provided sound legal guidance, updated and maintained corporate bylaws and policies and helped fulfill MPA’s mission.

Shannon Murphy

Murphy served on the MPA board from 2017 to 2024. She held the role of secretary from 2018 to 2021 and chaired both the membership and programming committees. After spending 12 years at Diamond Ventures, she recently joined CBRE, resuming her 17-year brokerage career.

Walter Hoge

Hoge owns Rio West Development and Construction. He joined the MPA board at its inception, believing Tucson needed a strong, unified voice to advocate responsible development and innovative solutions. Over the years, he stayed involved, recognizing the value of bringing together individuals from across the industry to tackle tough issues and move projects, policies and ideas forward.

Community Collaborators:

HSL Properties

The company is celebrating a half-century in business. It operates 39 apartment buildings and 11 hotel properties, providing 2,500 hotel rooms.

Schnitzer Properties

The Oregon-based company collaborates with local staff, brokers, businesses and organizations. It recently broke ground for the Drexel and Corona Commerce Centers, a $73 million investment in manufacturing spaces.

Pictured above – Stone Avenue Cycle Track. Photo courtesy MPA Common Ground