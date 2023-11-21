Caliber Principal Kerry Stratford has been appointed chair of the University of Arizona Alumni Advisory Council.

The UArizona Advisory Council, comprising alumni from across all departments, provides support and counsel in fulfilling alumni communications and engagement functions managed by the university’s office of Philanthropy & Alumni Engagement. By connecting with a diverse Wildcat community across the globe, consisting of students, faculty and alumni, the council inspires ongoing participation in university life.

Stratford is a seasoned brand and marketing strategist with more than 25 years of experience supporting local and national clients with strategic business thinking to drive organizations forward. Stratford is a member of the Local First Arizona Southern Arizona Steering Committee, and serves on the boards of the Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation and Sun Corridor, Inc.

Her extensive knowledge of all areas of marketing and communications is coupled with deep expertise in creative strategy and digital tools and processes.