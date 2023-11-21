Long Realty to Broker New Saguaro Ranch Homesites



Saguaro Ranch, one of the region’s most storied—and private–developments, is expanding its homesite options while preserving its renowned exclusivity. No stranger to the world of luxury real estate, Tucson-based Long Realty Company’s Oro Valley office has been chosen as sole broker for the new release of lots.

Known for its four-acre-plus “estate” lots and multimillion-dollar homes (mostly in the $4 million-plus range), the guard-gated community launches a fresh focus with its Moonlight Canyon homesites.

The new homesites mark the first-ever release of smaller-than-estate properties within Saguaro Ranch.

“This is a tremendous, exciting opportunity to join a world-class luxury community,” said Rachel Bradley, manager of the Oro Valley office. “Moonlight Canyon is tailored to preserve the heritage and natural beauty of Saguaro Ranch while offering buyers a wider range of options.”

Nestled in the Tortolita Mountains of Marana, just north of Tucson and accessible only by traversing a 710-foot-long tunnel hewn from the living rock, Saguaro Ranch embraces some 1,200 acres of high-desert landscape with unparalleled city, mountain, and dark-sky views.

Development plans include leaving 80 percent of the property in its natural state.

The initial Moonlight Canyon release is for 10 sites, with prices ranging from $199,000 to $825,000. In all, the development will comprise 43 lots, each sized from one to two acres, with total build-out costs (lot and home) estimated at $2 million to $4 million.

“These unique lots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis,” Bradley said. “The best views will go fast. I urge buyers to snag them now, then plan at their leisure.” In October, the office added two Saguaro Ranch specialists: associate brokers Mark Wiener and Michael Conlin.

Buyers can leave the lot undeveloped for now; contract with Miramonte Arizona LLC to build to suit, from an array of existing pre-approved model home plans by Robinette Architects Inc.; or work with an outside architect and builder of their choice, with plans subject to approval by the Saguaro Ranch Review Committee.

Secluded behind its breathtaking entry tunnel, Saguaro Ranch is still relatively undiscovered by the region’s luxury buyers. “We want to show the world what lies beyond the tunnel,” Bradley said. “There’s nowhere else like it. It’s in a league of its own.”

“Talk about a hidden gem!” said KC Woods, president of Long Realty Company. “Moonlight Canyon opens Saguaro Ranch’s ‘Desert Living. Naturally’ vision to a new generation of residents, and Rachel and her office are perfectly positioned to help it shine.”