The Tucson Airport Authority has announced Ken Nichols as VP of planning and engineering. Nichols will be responsible for the strategic leadership, planning, coordination, and management of airport development projects, programs, and initiatives for the TAA at Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN).

“Ken is a great addition to the TAA Executive Team. He brings more than three decades of knowledge and engineering experience for airports,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. “We have many exciting projects and opportunities over the next several years, so this was a critical hire for the team.”

Prior to joining the TAA, Nichols served as a senior project manager at DOWL, a professional services firm skilled in planning, surveying, engineering, environmental, and other support services. During his career, Nichols has worked on staff for three airports and with more than 50 airports through consulting assignments.

Nichols has completed several dozen planning, environmental, and infrastructure projects at airports of all sizes across the western United States and Alaska. He brings experience with all phases of complex, multi-year capital improvement programs with construction costs exceeding $100 million.

“This position is an incredible opportunity for me to join the TAA Executive Team to lead completion of several legacy projects that will be implemented in the next 10 years at both airports,” said Nichols.

Nichols is a graduate of University of Idaho and is a professional engineer in seven states. He holds his Certified Member (CM) accreditation through the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and plans to pursue his Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) credentials.

Nichols and his wife of 31 years, Jodie, are parents to sons Brenden and Morgan and a Yorkie named Enzo. In his spare time, he enjoys alpine skiing, hiking, and wine with friends.