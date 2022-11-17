Register for Eller Economic Outlook

BizTUCSONNovember 17, 2022
1 minute read

Join Eller’s George Hammond and Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Bank, for lunch as they offer analysis and insights on what to expect for the global, state, and local economies in the future.

When: Friday, December 9, 2022
Noon-1:30pm
Registration opens at 11:30am
Where: Westin La Paloma
Grand Canyon Ballroom, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718
 

Cost: $100 per person or $1,000 per table of 10 (add $5 per person after November 28)

Register Now

For more information call Eller EBRC events at 520-621-2900 or email outlook@eller.arizona.edu

Registration closes December 2, 2022.

As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.

Where are the global, national, state, and local economies headed next? Will increasingly restrictive monetary policy succeed in bringing inflation down without causing a recession? Will state and local house prices moderate? Will rising unemployment put downward pressure on wages? Will manufacturing jobs continue to grow rapidly?

Be sure to join us for this key event!

pastedGraphic.png

Download Arizona’s Economy smartphone app at the App store and Google Play to track the state economy in real time.

