September 22, 2023
El Rio Health’s board of directors, at its Aug. 31 meeting, approved the appointment of Kelly Palmer to the board. 

Kelly Palmer, Ph.D, MHS and CCRP, is an assistant professor in the Health Promotion Sciences Department of the University of Arizona College of Public Health and an assistant professor in the Clinical Translational Services Department. 

She has years of experience in health disparities research, diabetes research and inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility.  Palmer most recently received her doctorate in health behavior and health promotion from UArizona in 2021.

