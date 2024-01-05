

BeachFleischman PLLC has announced the promotion of Kaylan Brushwood to Principal.

Brushwood joined the firm as a tax professional in 2012. She leads the firm’s estate and trust practice and specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals with personalized tax planning and compliance solutions.

She is a member of the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Southern Arizona Estate Planning Council and Tucson Tax Study Group.

Brushwood graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree of business administration in accounting and a master’s in finance.