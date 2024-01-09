Southern Arizona Leadership Council, Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to Co-Host 2024 Governor’s State Report

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Southern Arizona Leadership Council announce their partnership to host the 2024 Governor’s State Report.

This event featuring the Honorable Gov. Katie Hobbs will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, beginning at 10am at the Tucson Convention Center. Tickets to attend this event start at $20 per person. Please note: Advanced registration is required.

SALC President and CEO Ted Maxwell and THCC President and CEO Rob Elias released this joint statement:

“We are incredibly honored to host the Governor’s State Report with the esteemed presence of Governor Katie Hobbs. This event holds special significance for us as it underscores not only our commitment but a shared dedication to transparency, fostering crucial conversations about state matters, and promoting well-informed citizenship.

By providing valuable insight into the state’s trajectory and policy priorities, this occasion becomes a cornerstone in empowering our community. It’s more than just an event; it’s an opportunity to strengthen the bond between citizens and government, encouraging active engagement and participation in shaping the future of our great state.”

For more information or to register for this event, please visit TucsonHispanicChamber.org.