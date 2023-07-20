The Fox Tucson Theatre has announced Katrina Powell as its development manager.

Powell earned her doctorate in organizational leadership with an emphasis in organizational development from Grand Canyon University in 2019. After 20 years of serving in various positions in both public and private education, she developed a curiosity for the background of nonprofit organization sustainability and leadership.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be on the ground floor of the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation project that will highly impact not only the Tucson community but also Southern Arizona,” Powell said. “I look forward to working with a team of individuals who thrive in a creative, fast paced environment where ideas are encouraged and supported.”