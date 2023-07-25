United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Announces New Board, Officers

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently concluded its annual meeting with the election of new officers and board members who have joined the organization’s leadership at the start of a new fiscal year.

The board elected Calline Sanchez, VP of enterprise storage IBM, as chair; Allison Duffy, president and owner of Silverado Technologies, as vice chair; Steven Mankee, owner of MBN Consulting Services, as treasurer; and Matthew Thrower, a project executive at DPR Construction, as secretary.

The board also elected three new members to serve including Helena Rodrigues, VP and chief human resources officer at the University of Arizona; Misty Holmes, executive director of the Strike Initiatives Program at Raytheon; and Mimi Coomler, CEO of Tucson Medical Center. The new campaign chair will be Monica Vargas-Mahar, Market CEO for Carondelet Health Network. All of these community leaders bring many years of experience in volunteering throughout the Greater Tucson community with a diverse group of organizations and institutions.

“Our annual meeting is a time for us to take a step back while looking ahead, as we plan and strategize not only for the coming year but the next century,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “We welcome our new board members and officers, congratulate those re-elected, and reaffirm that we have the right people at the helm. We know that with this team, with their leadership and experience, we can continue to do great things for the communities we serve.”