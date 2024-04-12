The Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona has announced the appointment of Katia Jones as its new CEO. Jones brings over two decades of experience in development and donor relations to her new role, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment since joining WFSA in June 2021.

Jones began her journey with WFSA as a pivotal member of the development team and swiftly ascended, showcasing her unwavering dedication to WFSA’s mission. Her recent promotion to CEO is a testament to her outstanding contributions and community-centered leadership.

As VP of community mobilization, Jones distinguished herself through her commitment to transparency and her talent for cultivating genuine connections throughout Arizona. Her advocacy for Community-Centric Fundraising within WFSA’s Giving Collective and broader networks has been instrumental in advancing the foundation’s impact statewide.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and an MBA from the prestigious W.P. Carey School at Arizona State University. Beyond her professional pursuits, Jones is deeply engaged in community service, serving as a board member for the Arizona Justice Project and maintaining active membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Expressing their confidence in Jones’ ability to lead WFSA into its next chapter, WFSA Board Char Gabriela Cervantes said, “We are proud to have elevated a professional with all the skills we need to take the foundation to its next level. From development experience to a commitment to social justice and an ability to bring people of different backgrounds together, Katia is truly in a class of her own. We have been so impressed with her work and leadership that both the board and staff awarded unanimous support in naming Katia our next Chief Executive Officer.”

“I have always desired to serve my community,” said Jones. “I was raised and have been mentored and encouraged to lead and serve whenever possible. My promotion to Chief Executive Officer for The Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona is an opportunity to lead as my authentic self while community building toward an Arizona where women and girls of all identities can thrive.”

Outside of her professional endeavors, Jones values spending quality time with her family, including her husband and two children. Whether exploring Arizona’s local hotspots, cheering on sports teams, or engaging in meaningful discussions with her live-in elders, her commitment to family and community shines through in every facet of her life.

As she assumes her new role, Jones remains dedicated to fostering transparency, building strong communities, and empowering individuals across Arizona. With this announcement, WFSA invites the community at large to meet Jones in person at its upcoming Daring Generations events being held in Phoenix and Tucson in May.