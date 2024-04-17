Angel Charity for Children to Host Rock the Fox on April 25

Angel Charity for Children, Inc. presents its 2nd annual country concert series fundraiser event, Rock the Fox, which will feature award-winning duo Maddie & Tae on April 25.

Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and top-notch vocal harmonies across hit songs, including 3X Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart,” their chart-topping Platinum debut “Girl In A Country Song,” the CMT Music Award-winning “Woman You Got” and their current single, “Heart They Didn’t Break.”

Nominated in 2023 for Duo of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards, Vocal Duo of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards, and at the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards for The Group/Duo of 2023, Maddie & Tae have toured with country music’s hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley.

Their headlining Here’s To Friends Tour kicks off this spring. Rock the Fox is Angel Charity for Children’s first fundraiser of the year. In 2024, Angel Charity will raise $1.3 million in funds for their impact and opportunity grant beneficiaries.