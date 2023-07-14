Agave Title Agency, a leading title and escrow company in Southern Arizona, has announced the appointment of Karen Via as their new Agave sales executive. With an illustrious 20-year career in the real estate industry and extensive knowledge of the Tucson area, Via brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role.

Via is a seasoned professional with her Arizona real estate license since 1999. She has worked in various industry sectors, including new home sales, residential home sales, and the home warranty sector. Her impressive background also includes collaborating with Tucson’s top-performing agents, further enriching her understanding of the market.

Originally from Ohio, Via transitioned into real estate after working in the aviation industry. Residing in Tucson for the past 26 years, she is deeply familiar with the local community.

As a member of the Tucson Association of Realtors and the West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley, Via embraces the opportunity to connect and collaborate with fellow real estate professionals. She looks forward to building solid relationships with her clients, understanding their goals and providing valuable insights to help them succeed.

“We are so excited about adding Karen to our team,” said Erin Fitzgerald, president of Agave Title Agency. “We are confident that her exceptional skills and dedication will further enhance our company’s position and growth in the Southern Arizona real estate market.”

In her new role as Agave sales executive, Via’s primary focus will be business development and retention. She will work closely with the escrow teams to foster successful relationships and contribute to the elevation and promotion of the Agave brand within the real estate community. With her two-decade-long career in the industry, her expertise, cheerful demeanor, and outstanding reputation within the community make her a valuable asset to the Agave team.