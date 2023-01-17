Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has announced that on Jan. 1, Joey Martinez achieved principal status, joining the employee-owned firm’s 13 active company shareholders. Martinez joined C&W | PICOR in 2019, joining up with multifamily brokerage veteran Allan Mendelsberg specializing in the sale of apartment investment properties in the greater Tucson region.

Fast forward to 2022, their team represented a record number of buyers and sellers of Tucson multifamily assets in 2022 closing over $120,000,000 in sales volume.

Martinez is excited to have a voice in company leadership and to contribute ideas for continued growth. Barbi Reuter, CEO of C&W | PICOR said, “We are thrilled Joey has earned this seat at the table. With his relationship focus, intelligence and creativity, PICOR’s future looks even brighter.”

As a first-time father, Martinez enjoys spending time with his wife Tori, family and friends; hiking, hunting, golfing and giving back to the Tucson community through involvement in multiple non-profit groups, most notably Empower Coalition Inc.

He can be reached at 520-668-3858 or cmartinez@picor.com.