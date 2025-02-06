Tofel Dent Construction has announced the appointment of Jim Kurtzman as VP.

Kurtzman will oversee growth of our current markets, foster strategic partnerships and assist in the expansion of our client base and footprint. He is bringing a wealth of experience to the leadership team.

In this role, Kurtzman will be responsible for leading the company’s continued growth and innovation in Market Rate and Affordable Housing.

His national and local relationships with developers, municipalities, and housing advocates will be crucial as the company continues to expand its impact in both market rate and affordable housing development. Kurtzman’s strategic vision will support Tofel Dent’s commitment to delivering housing solutions that meet the diverse needs of residents in the Southwest.

Managing Member Jim Tofel expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition, sharing his confidence in Kurtzman’s expertise and his ability to contribute to the company’s continued success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Kurtzman as our new VP of development at Tofel Dent Construction,” Tofel said. “With his exceptional track record in driving growth and fostering strong client relationships, Jim will be instrumental in continuing our tradition of building high-quality, multi-family housing projects. We look forward to the leadership and strategic insight he will bring to propel our company to new heights.”

Before joining Tofel Dent Construction, Kurtzman served as senior VP of national accounts at McShane Construction, where he was responsible for account management, client development, team leadership and relationship building. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

“I am excited to take on this new and challenging opportunity as vice president at Tofel Dent Construction, a firm I have long admired for its industry reputation and commitment to excellence,” Kurtzman said. “With 30 years of experience in the construction market, I look forward to leveraging my expertise in developing high-performing teams and building lasting relationships to help Tofel-Dent continue its leadership in the multi-family sector. Together, we will drive innovation and deliver exceptional value for our clients and partners.”

Formed in 1984, Tofel Dent Construction is a third-party commercial contractor which specializes in multi-family housing with an emphasis on affordable housing projects and mixed-use facilities. Tofel Dent Construction has completed roughly 150 multi-family projects and over 14,000 apartments across the states of Arizona and New Mexico. Tofel Dent Construction has been at the forefront of multifamily and affordable housing projects.