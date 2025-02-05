Arizona Wildcats Announce 2025 Football Schedule

Arizona Football has announced its schedule for the 2025 regular season, celebrating its second year in the conference and the Big 12’s 30th football season. The Wildcats open Big 12 Conference play on the road against Iowa State on Sept. 27.



Arizona plays Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Cincinnati, and Baylor for the first time since joining the Big 12. The Wildcats begin the 2025 season, their 122nd year on the gridiron, with home games against Hawaii (Aug. 30), Weber State (Sep. 6), and Kansas State (Sep. 13).



The Wildcats conclude non-conference play against Kansas State for the second consecutive year. Due to the home-and-home series in 2024 and 2025 being scheduled prior to joining the Big 12 in 2024.



Following a BYE week, the Wildcats travel to Ames, Iowa to face 2024 Big 12 runner-up Iowa State (Sep. 27) to open Big 12 play.



Arizona returns home to face Oklahoma State (Oct. 4) for the first time since 2012. The Wildcats face the Cowboys for the 10th time in program history and seventh time in Tucson.



Arizona hosts BYU on Oct. 11 for the second straight home game. This is the 27th match-up in the series’ history.



The Wildcats hit the road to face Houston for the fifth time in program history on Oct. 18.



Two former Pac-12 rivals face off after a BYE week when Arizona travels to Colorado on Nov. 1. The following week, Arizona hosts Kansas on Nov. 8 and hits the road to Cincinnati for a Week 12 contest on Nov. 15.



Arizona hosts Baylor for the final home game on November 22.



The Wildcats conclude the regular season at Arizona State in the 99th Territorial Cup on Nov. 28 or 29.



Big 12 television partners ESPN, FOX and TNT Sports will make their selections for the first three weeks of the season, which will be the first set of kickoff times released. Select Saturday games in the 2025 season may be moved to select Fridays, other special dates, and Black Friday and will be announced in the coming weeks.



2025 Arizona Football Schedule