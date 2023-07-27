Tech Parks Arizona has announced the internal promotion of Jessa Turner to associate VP of marketing and communications for Tech Parks Arizona.

Having demonstrated talent and dedication during her tenure at Tech Parks Arizona since joining in 2004, Turner has advanced the organization through strategic marketing and communication activities. Turner’s comprehensive knowledge and ability to execute targeted communication campaigns have significantly enhanced Tech Parks Arizona’s brand. As the associate VP for marketing and communications, Turner will continue to raise Tech Parks Arizona’s reputation and expand market reach for UA Tech Park, UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the UArizona Center for Innovation science and technology startup incubator network.

“Marketing and communications are pivotal forces driving the growth and prosperity of our region. It is my privilege to share the remarkable tale of success and technological advancements achieved by the businesses we serve. The abundance of success stories within the parks are truly inspiring,” said Turner.

She has been an active member of the Public Relations Society of America and its vibrant network of local practitioners for over 15 years. She currently serves on the PRSA Southern Arizona Chapter board of directors and includes the following roles: past president, ethics chair, Impact Awards chair and secretary. She is an award-winning PR practitioner, including winning the organization’s coveted Best in Show Award for multiple years. She also serves on the board of directors for Greater Tucson Leadership and values developing community leaders.

Tech Parks Arizona develops purpose-built environments customized to support businesses and facilitate university-industry interactions creating a dynamic community where startup companies and technology giants work side by side.