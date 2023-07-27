Tech Parks Arizona has announced the internal promotion of Casey Carrillo, who will serve as the director of strategic partnerships for the University of Arizona Center for Innovation.

In this leadership role, Carrillo will drive the development and management of strategic partnerships to fuel the growth and success of the business incubator network. Carrillo directs UACI’s regional cohort-based programming and Sponsored Launch program which provides scholarships for startups in coordination with community financial support. She also facilitates the American Made Challenge programming in coordination with the Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Lab.

“I am excited to expand UACI by fostering strategic partnerships and leveraging existing collaborations to drive progress and deliver exceptional value to our startups. There are many opportunities to strengthen our collaborations that will drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our companies,” she said.

With a proven track record of cultivating mutually beneficial relationships, Carrillo has been an asset to Tech Parks Arizona since joining the team in 2020. Carrillo was promoted from program manager to assistant director for her dedication and commitment to excellence. An Arizona native, Carrillo graduated from UArizona with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in higher education. Carrillo is active in the community and shares her expertise by serving on the board of directors for Tucson Young Professionals and SARSEF. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in higher education at UArizona.

Tech Parks Arizona develops purpose-built environments customized to support businesses and facilitate university-industry interactions creating a dynamic community where startup companies and technology giants work side by side.