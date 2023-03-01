Jana Weiland

Jana M. Weiland was elected as the first CEO for Rusing Lopez & Lizardi in January. She will continue to oversee the firm’s business operations and resources among other duties for the firm.

Weiland, a longtime Tucsonan, is a graduate of the University of Arizona. Before joining RL&L in 2015, she served as Registered Operations Manager at Wealth Management Partners, Raymond James, in Tucson. There, she held industry licenses 7 and 63, executed daily trading and portfolio management, maintained relationships with clients and managed support staff.

Prior to being elected CEO, Weiland was director of operations for seven years at RL&L. “Jana has had a large part in driving our successful expansion to Scottsdale,” said founding partner Mick Rusing. “She has an inherent ability to manage people fairly and with respect. She brings strategic agility, business acumen, and vision to the table. She is the perfect person to lead RL&L into the future.”

“RL&L was founded over 30 years ago, I am so honored to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional firm into the next phase of growth,” said Weiland. “At its core, RL&L is a firm made up of intelligent professionals who care about their profession, clients and community. I am excited to build on that foundation and to help enable all at RL&L to achieve even greater success in fulfilling their passions.”