Jami Salyers was honored with the Ben’s Bells Founder’s Award, which recognizes Tucsonans who embody kindness through their behavior, choices, actions and service to the community.

Salyers is the VP of operations for Irish Beef LLC, which owns 13 Arby’s franchises across Southern Arizona. She was recognized for her tireless work in recognizing the potential of Arby’s team members and in providing opportunities for them to grow and thrive personally and professionally. Under her leadership, Arby’s has hired many people with intellectual disabilities, giving them an avenue to be part of the community and earn a living.

Salyers’ leadership and kindness doesn’t end there. In 2018, she created Arby’s Cares, a corporate philanthropic organization that has raised and donated more than $800,000 to a variety of non-profits throughout Southern Arizona. Every penny raised stays in Southern Arizona.

“We’re honored to showcase Jami’s contributions to the community,” said Liz Levine, education manager at the Ben’s Bells Project “The selection committee was struck by how her kind example has inspired others over the course of her 30-year career. We understand the importance of kind leadership and creating a culture of kindness in the workplace, and Jami embodies that passion and commitment.”

Established in 2022 to commemorate Ben’s Bells 20th anniversary, this is just the third time this honor has been bestowed on a community member.

“Receiving this award is a true honor,” Salyers said. “It’s easy to get caught up in the day to day and wonder if my efforts are having a true impact on others. The fact that this is awarded by those in our community lets me know impact is being made!”