Casino Del Sol has announced the appointment of Jacqueline M. Martinez as its director of community relations. Martinez, a proud member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, is set to bring her passion, dedication, and extensive experience to her role, fostering strong connections between the casino and the local community.

Her career at Casino Del Sol spans 13 years, beginning in information technology and including various facets of casino operations from onboarding to the orchestration of department-wide training. During her five-year tenure as guest services manager, Martinez earned a reputation for her exceptional leadership and dedication to enhancing the guest experience.

“We are thrilled to have Jacqueline as our new director of community relations and are confident that her expertise and dedication will bring new opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said Casino Del Sol CEO, Kimberly Van Amburg. “Her unwavering commitment to all of her roles has made her a beloved figure within Casino Del Sol.”

Born and raised in Tucson, Martinez’ deep-rooted love for her community is evident in her work and personal life. She has spent her life building connections and fostering unity, always driven by the desire to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her. Her most cherished role is that of mother to her 12-year-old son.

“I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of director of community relations at Casino Del Sol. As a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, my roots run deep in this community, and I’m dedicated to strengthening the ties between our casino and our neighbors,” said Martinez. “I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact a strong community connection can have, and I’m committed to fostering new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”