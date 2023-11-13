Tucson Airport Authority Awards Granite Another Contract for TUS Enhancements

Granite has been awarded an approximately $12 million dollar contract by the Tucson Airport Authority as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program at Tucson International Airport, or TUS.

This will be the third Guaranteed Maximum Price work package awarded as part of TAA’s previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk project. The majority of funding will come from the Federal Aviation Administration through the Airport Improvement Program, and the TAA will provide the requisite matching share.

GMP 3 will handle the demolition of Runway 11R/29L, a runway used primarily by General Aviation, followed by a new, reconstructed runway, 12/30, as part of GMP 4. The primary GMP 3 scope of work includes demolition, clearing and grubbing, earthwork, storm drain, and fencing.

Granite’s Swan Plant, located within five miles of the project, will provide approximately 3,700 tons of bedding sand for the storm drain on the initial package.

“Granite has been working consistently at Tucson International Airport for the past 10+ years and has built a solid reputation for its work product. We are the go-to contractor for airside civil work in a secure environment,” said Zach Thompson, Granite area manager. “Our safety record over the past year and a half has been exemplary with no air traffic incursions while reconstructing or constructing multiple taxiways and aprons.”

“What truly excites me about this project is that, when it is completed, the airfield safety enhancement project will meet current federal safety standards established by the FAA,” said Danette Bewley, TAA president and CEO. “In addition, the redundancy of the parallel runways will serve the Southern Arizona region well for decades to come.”

This phase of the project is anticipated to begin this month and expected to be completed April 2024.