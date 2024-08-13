Pima Community College Selected for Inclusion in FirstGen Forward Network

Recognized for Commitment to Improving Experiences and Advancing Outcomes for First-Generation College Students

FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, recently announced Pima Community College as one of eighty new members of the FirstGen Forward Network for 2024-25. To be selected as a FirstGen Forward Network Member, Pima Community College displayed a demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.

“I am thrilled that Pima has been chosen to join the NASPA FirstGen Forward Network. This membership highlights our dedication to providing first-generation students with the essential resources, support, and community for their academic success and personal growth,” said Dean of Students Jennifer Madrid. “As a first-generation college student, my own journey guides the approach I take in leading this work to ensure our students and families understand the value of their unique experience and the vast potential they bring to achieve their goals at PCC.”

“Pima Community College holds the distinction of being the first and only community college in Arizona to be recognized by NASPA to participate in this amazing network dedicated to FirstGen scholarship and practice,” said Dr. Suzanne Desjardin, PCC’s Vice President of Student Affairs “This is a great honor. Being part of this Network means our learners will benefit from research-based, best practices that we can use and continue to improve upon at PCC to impact student success. Many thanks to Dean of Students Jennifer Madrid for her leadership and commitment to serving our first-generation learners at PCC.”

Powered by FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, the FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes, and build more inclusive institutional structures. To date, 429 institutions of higher education, including two statewide systems, have entered the Network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.

“We are pleased to welcome Pima Community College into the FirstGen Forward Network,” said Dr. Stephanie J. Bannister, vice president of FirstGen Forward. “Through the application process, it was evident that PCC is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

In this first phase of the Network, selected institutions participated in the FirstGen Forward Network Virtual Kick-off on June 6, 2024. As a Network Member, interested faculty and staff are afforded opportunities to engage with peer institutions also working to create environments that improve the experiences and success of first-generation students, and will participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting, blog development, annual reporting, and more.

After successful completion of the Network Member phase, institutions may progress to the second phase, First-gen Forward Network Leader, in which institutions receive an evidence-based and research-supported framework of actionable priorities supported through monthly workshops; diagnostic tools providing critical institutional insight; robust data sharing as part of the national Postsecondary Data Partnership; guidance of expert coaches along each step of the experience; and more. Ultimately, all Network institutions strive for national leadership as a FirsGen Forward Network Champion.

“Being named as a Network Member in the FirstGen Forward Network is an exciting opportunity for Pima Community College to join a dedicated community of professionals prepared to share evidence-based practices and resources, troubleshoot challenges, generate knowledge, and continue to advance the success of first-generation students across the country,” said Maurice Jones, CEO of FirstGen Forward. “We are excited to see a groundswell of activity from the Class of 2024 Network Members and know Pima Community College will be a significant contributor.”

To learn more about first-generation efforts at Pima Community College, visit pima.edu. To learn more about FirstGen Forward and the Network, visit firstgenforward.org.

About FirstGen Forward: FirstGen Forward™, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, partners with higher education, philanthropy, business, the public sector and others to catalyze first-generation student success in education, career and life.

About Pima Community College: Founded in 1969, Pima Community College is one of the largest multi-campus community college districts in the U.S. Pima offers degrees and certificates in more than 140 transfer and occupational programs on five campuses and more than 100 teaching sites throughout Pima County. To learn more, visit www.pima.edu