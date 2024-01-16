Imelda Unto-Dahl

Carondelet Health Network has announced Imelda “Imee” Unto-Dahl has joined the health organization as the new Chief Nursing Officer for Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital.

As the CNO, Unto-Dahl will oversee and direct all aspects of nursing operations at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, ensuring the delivery of high-quality patient care, effective nursing practices, and the development of strategic initiatives to enhance overall healthcare excellence.

With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, almost 10 of those years have been in high-level hospital leadership positions. Most recently, Unto-Dahl served as the VP of Clinical Services/CNO/COO for AdventHealth Lake Wales in Florida. Her expertise in healthcare administration includes strategic planning, healthcare operations/service line management, and quality improvement.

She holds a doctorate in nursing practice with an executive leadership track from the University of Central Florida, a master’s degree in nursing with an emphasis on health care systems management from Loyola University in New Orleans and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of San Carlos in the Philippines.