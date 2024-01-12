Keegan, Linscott & Associates Celebrates 30 Years



Thirty years ago today, the founding directors of Keegan Linscott dreamed of a firm that looked beyond the traditional long hours of the accounting industry and supported both community and family life.

After working together for numerous years at Coopers & Lybrand, Carla Keegan and Christopher Linscott decided the time had come to see their vision through and founded their own firm in 1994.

Since then, Keegan Linscott has grown to add four additional directors, Bret Berry, Rachel Karlan, Melissa Seida, and Sean Tanner, and currently employs a staff of over 40 professionals. Today, Keegan Linscott is one of the top accounting firms in Southern Arizona and serves clients throughout the United States

Keegan Linscott was founded on principles of quality and innovation. After three decades, the firm continues to embody a commitment to its people in a culture of openness, cooperation, teamwork and community service. It provides staff with exceptional training, coaching, a positive work/life balance and exceptional opportunities for professional and personal development.

Keegan Linscott is highly committed to being the premier professional services firm to clients, and the community. As a group of practitioners working together, the professionals at Keegan Linscott are able to specialize in specific areas of accounting, audit, taxation, and consulting–a key advantage to offer a higher standard of service quality.