El Tour de Tucson Helps Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Raise $300,000

Holiday season just got better for Tucson Boys & Girls Clubhouses by using El Tour de Tucson to reach new donors and supporters to deliver needed funds.

Totaling $300,000, each of the six clubhouses raised $50,000 for needed programs and infrastructure repairs to serve over 4,000 Tucson youth annually.

“We are thrilled of the results for our Boys & Girls Clubs El Tour teams,” said Tucson auto dealer Jim Click. “All six clubhouses reach kids in their neighborhood to learn, play sports and have access to after school programs that prepare them for careers or college.”

Additionally, over the last two years, almost 2,000 Boys & Girls Clubs youth have been equipped with new bikes and helmets through the El Tour Bikes for Change program. Many of the children will be able to ride for free – courtesy El Tour – because of the Bikes for Change initiative. They can also run in the 5K Fun Run.

“It’s been an exciting effort to raise money for the kids of our community, giving them a safe place to learn and play after school,” said Edmund Marquez, agency principal of Edmund Marquez Allstate Agencies. “Our local Boys and Girls Clubs do such a great job of support our amazing kiddos.”

El Tour is preparing for the Banner – University Medicine 41st El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 23. More than 9,000 cyclists are expected to participate in the event.