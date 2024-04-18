Gordley Group, an award-winning Arizona communications, community relations and creative services agency, has promoted Heather Valdez from senior graphic designer to art director. In her new position, she will help direct creative staff, while managing key creative projects to maintain high levels of quality and effectiveness.

Valdez has guided the development of brand campaigns, web design and advertising creative for clients throughout Southern Arizona in the healthcare, education, government and business sectors. Her contributions to clients’ creative projects have garnered multiple awards for Gordley from the Public Relations Society of America and the American Advertising Federation Tucson, most recently two Gold ADDY awards for the Gordley holiday card in the Augmented Reality and Direct Marketing & Specialty Advertising categories.

She has more than 19 years of design and marketing experience for local and national companies and holds a bachelor’s degree in visual communications from Southwest University of Visual Arts. With an eye for innovation, Valdez continues to advance her knowledge and talent in the latest creative design technologies and graphic tools.

“Heather intuitively understands client needs, is talented at both traditional and online marketing techniques, and has great energy that infuses our creative team,” said Gordley Group Creative Director Richie Brevaire.