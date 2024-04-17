El Tour de Tucson Partners with Banner to Host 41st Race

Banner – University Medicine and the Banner – University Family Care, are the official title sponsors of the 41st annual El Tour de Tucson, and they have named the Pima County Joint Technical Education District, known as Pima JTED , the primary beneficiary. Pima JTED offers tuition-free career and technical education programs to high school students.

​Banner – University Medicine and Banner – University Family Care are committed to help meet the state’s growing need for health care professionals, which align with JTED’s goal to create enhanced educational pathways for students interested in health care careers.

​Pima JTED Superintendent and CEO Kathy Prather said, “The support from El Tour de Tucson and Banner will help enable us to teach and provide state of the art, advanced medical and health careers school level training within our new Mel and Enid Zuckerman Center for Health and Medical Careers at The Bridges. Those who register to ride, run or volunteer and especially the title sponsors of the Banner – University Medicine and Banner – University Family Care and El Tour de Tucson, ensure our high school students have a great start as future health care professionals.”

Cyclists of all ages and abilities may ride 102, 63 or 32 miles, or take part in the Fun Ride of three miles and one mile. You can register to ride or raise funds for Diamond Children’s or JTED or for another local charity, with the option to ride solo, join or create a team. For the second year, El Tour also offers a 5K run/walk option.

​”We love our partnership with Banner – University Medicine and are sure this year will be as good and strong as the previous events,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour executive director. “We’re also proud to welcome back Pima JTED as our primary beneficiary, helping high school students achieve their dreams of a great education and exciting future.”

​Banner Health is a non-profit hospital system and each year, Banner – University Medicine, its academic medical center in Tucson, contributes more than $900 million to the Tucson community. Banner’s partnership and investment in the El Tour de Tucson is an extension of its commitment as a non-profit hospital system to give back to the communities they serve.

​Banner – University Family Care Community Reinvestment program provides philanthropic support to community-based organizations to improve access to both high-quality medical acre and community-based services to address the social risk factors of health. Programs focus on housing, activities to combat social isolation, employment and educational support, and other programs that address adverse social conditions impacting health outcomes.

​Voted the best road cycling event for 2023 by USA Today, El Tour de Tucson is Arizona’s largest cycling event and one of the 10 largest cycling events in the United States with over 270,000 cyclists of all ages and abilities have participating in the event since its inception. El Tour de Tucson provides over 100 community-based charitable organizations the opportunity to raise funds to continue providing important services for communities in-need, raising more than $120 million for over 100 charities.

The 41st El Tour de Tucson will take place on Nov. 23 and registration begins at Noon on Apr. 17. To register, please visit: https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/AZ/Tucson/ElTourdeTucson