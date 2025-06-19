Pima County Economic Development Director Heath Vescovi-Chiordi was recently elected to serve as the president-elect for the Arizona Association for Economic Development. He started June 1.

Founded in 1974, AAED has represented diverse rural, suburban and urban interests in key sector development across the state. As the leading statewide advocate for economic development, AAED’s foundation is rooted in three fundamental pillars—educate, advocate, and collaborate—all of which consistently drive positive change and enhance Arizona’s competitive edge by supporting industry professionals.

“I am so excited about assuming the role of President-Elect for AAED,” Vescovi-Chiordi said. “AAED has been formative in my development as an economic developer and public servant, and to be able to contribute back to the effectiveness, health and well-being of an organization that delivers advocacy, education, and collaboration in this new role is humbling.

“I can’t wait to continue to serve the organization and its membership and to continue to bring awareness to Pima County’s regional, national and international competitiveness through this organization.”

AAED’s executive committee and board of directors play a crucial role in upholding this mission, providing strategic oversight, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and guiding the organization’s initiatives to further economic growth and prosperity for all Arizonans.

For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the executive committee includes:

President: Jennifer Lindley, AZED Pro

President-Elect: Heath Vescovi-Chiordi, AZED Pro

Vice President: Kristen Stephenson, CEcD

Secretary/Treasurer: Suzanne Boyles, AZED Pro

Immediate Past President: Karla Moran, AZED Pro

Together, the executive committee brings more than 80 years of experience in economic development.