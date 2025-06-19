Family Care Brings Behavioral Health Services to Tucson



Family Care Center, one of the nation’s leading outpatient mental health providers, is expanding to Tucson with a new clinic designed to meet the region’s growing behavioral health needs.

This is the company’s third clinic to open in Arizona since last fall with another location opening in Gilbert in June.

The opening of the Tucson clinic comes at a critical time, as Arizona faces a statewide mental health crisis, impacting individuals and families across all age groups. Recent data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness states that over 1 million adults in Arizona experience a mental health condition each year—and more than 321,000 of them go without the care they need.

“Our expansion into Tucson reflects our continued commitment to making high-quality, compassionate mental health care more accessible,” said Family Care Center CEO Dr. Chris Ivany. “By providing comprehensive, in-network services in a convenient location, we’re helping individuals and families connect with the support they need, when they need it.”

Located three miles west of University of Arizona, the Tucson clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including individual and group therapy, psychiatric and medication management services, and specialized services like transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for patients 15+ who are battling depression, anxiety, and more.

Family Care Center’s multidisciplinary team includes licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and psychiatric nurse practitioners, all working together to improve the well-being of individuals and families across the region.

“Opening our new Tucson clinic is a direct response to the growing demand for accessible, outpatient mental health care in our community,” said Mireille Reece, Family Care Center’s regional director of Arizona. “Our goal is to create a safe, supportive space where individuals can access the tools and care they need to achieve lasting wellness.”

The Tucson clinic is now accepting new patients, offers appointments within a week, and accepts most major insurance plans.

Learn more about Family Care Center services, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.